Thompson Thrift names next CFO

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Terre Haute-based Thompson Thrift, a commercial and residential real estate company, has named Daniel Sink chief financial officer for its Thompson Thrift Development division. He succeeds CFO Ken Howell, who recently announced he would step down this summer.

Sink will oversee the finance, accounting, and capital market areas.

Sink brings 33 years of experience to the role. Recently, he was the chief executive officer for a $1.3 billion investment and development company in the Cincinnati area. He also spent 19 years with Indianapolis-based Kite Realty Group, where he served as executive vice president and CFO.

“Dan has earned a reputation as a ‘hands on’ leader and an excellent collaborator. He is well-equipped to work with our senior executive team as we continue our focus on delivering long-term value across our portfolio of multifamily and commercial developments,” said Thompson Thrift CEO Paul Thrift.

The company has offices in Terre Haute, Indianapolis, Houston and Phoenix.