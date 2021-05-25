International

Malaysian train collision injures more than 200 people

Rescue personnel help injured passengers at KLCC station after two light rail trains collided in a tunnel, injuring more than 200 people in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A collision of light rail trains in a tunnel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has injured more than 200 people.

Hospitals were treating 47 people for serious injuries.

Pictures on social media showed bloodied passengers, some lying on the floor of the carriage strewn with shattered glass.

The transport minister said a metro train carrying passengers collided with a vacant carriage on a test-run near the Petronas Towers.

Police suspect a miscommunication from the operation control center occurred.

The center was in control of the train carrying passengers, while the vacant carriage had a driver. Train services resumed Tuesday morning.