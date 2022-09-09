International

Send your condolences to the Royal Family

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members can send their messages and condolences to the Royal Family on the Royal UK website.

According to the website, a selection of the messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family. The messages may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.

