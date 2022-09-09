Send your condolences to the Royal Family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members can send their messages and condolences to the Royal Family on the Royal UK website.
According to the website, a selection of the messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family. The messages may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.
