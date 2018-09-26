IU police investigating rape inside dorm room

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials with the Indiana University Police Department in Bloomington are investigating after a rape and assault was reported inside a dorm room.

The incident is said to have happened on September 20 around 6:30 p.m. in the Wright Quad.

According to a Facebook post by IUPD – Bloomington, the suspect and victim met over social media. The suspect invited the victim to their dorm room where they later raped and strangled the victim.

The two had no knowledge of one another before meeting over social media.

The suspect is said to be known to IUPD.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on the crime, contact IUPD at 812-855-4111.