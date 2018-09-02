Juvenile injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 4:38 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at Community Hospital East.

A juvenile who was shot was taken to Community East then transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital at IU Health, according to Officer Aaron Hamer with IMPD Public Affairs. Hamer said the juvenile was stable.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Commodore Drive, a residential area east of the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 21st Street.

Two weeks ago, police found 35-year-old Trancito Montenegro suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive, less than a quarter-mile from where police think the juvenile was shot on Sunday. Montenegro’s death marked the city’s 94th criminal homicide of 2018.