Kayla Sullivan shares her packed lunch parenting fails

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: Packing your child’s lunch can be fun! That is, if you remembered to go to the grocery and unpack the lunchbox from last week. Otherwise, you’ll end up like Kayla Sullivan in her viral video.

Mobile grocery order FTW 😂 #parenting #fyp #newsvoice #parentinghumor #backtoschool #lunch #lunchbox #parentingfail #momlife #hotmomsummer #momreport #funny #humor

On her daily segment, KID-ing with Kayla, Kayla put the “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Amber Hankins and Randall Newsome to the test, giving them what was left in her pantry to make a sub par lunch for kids. Watch the video to see who won the competition.

Then on “All Indiana,” Kayla had Randall and Alexis Rogers disinfect the lunchbox she forgot to clean out. What items did she bring to get rid of the molded banana and cheese stick? Watch to find out!

For more laughable moments and the occasional parenting tip, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

For more “KID-ding with Kayla” content, click here.

