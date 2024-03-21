Kid-ing with Kayla: If a kid campaigned for President

Kid-ing with Kayla: On a quick trip to Washington D.C. during Allan’s spring break, I thought to myself, how would my five year old son campaign for president? Here’s what I came up with.

Kids don’t care about partisan politics. They care about things like snack packs, YooHoo drinks, Spiderman, Ms. Rachel, rolling down hills and Thomas the Train.

I assume Allan would be popular with moms since he is with me and every other mom he encounters. In a play on JFK’s famous “Ask not what your country can do for you” speech I rewrote it to say “Ask not what your mommy can do for you but what you can do for your mommy!”

We had a wonderful time visiting the White House, the Capitol, the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, the reflecting pool and the cherry blossoms in full bloom!

We had terrific weather which made for a perfect trip.

We also were able to visit the Smithsonian Museum. Allan’s favorite was the Planetarium! He says “earf” or “earth” is his favorite planet by far.

While I do feel like Washington D.C. is better for older kids, I love that we visited at this fun age as well. I’ll be saving that campaign commercial forever. Five year old Allan’s “I’m Allan and I approve this message,” just might have to go at the end of his campaign commercial when he’s actually old enough to run for president.

