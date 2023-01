News

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting at the trampoline park

Kid-ing with Kayla: “Mommy, jump with me!” might be the scariest request to hear at the trampoline park. Kayla Sullivan joked that she pulled “more than one something” when she was at Sky Zone over winter break. Here is her report from the trampoline park’s massage chair.

