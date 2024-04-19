Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents preparing for summer
Kid-ing with Kayla: What are you most excited for this summer and what are you dreading?
I can tell you my son is so excited to wear shorts and a t-shirt again! He was caught chanting about finally getting to wear shorts this morning. He has been begging to wear them since the weather got colder in October.
Here are some of the best parts of summer for us:
- More quality family time
- Travel
- Sunshine and Vitamin D
- Sidewalk chalk
- Bubbles
- Going on bike rides
- Going on hikes
- Going on walks
- Seeing more people outdoors
- Playing on the playground
- Waterparks
- Pools
- Camping
- Popsicles
Here are some of the worst parts of summer for us:
- Sunscreen application
- Getting “bored”
- Water balloon clean up
- Later bedtimes due to the sun setting later
- Stress about pool safety
- Less structure
- Long days
- Skinned knees and “boo-boos” from outside play
What are yours? Chime in on Facebook!
