Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents preparing for summer

An Indy Parks pool in Indianapolis in summer 2023. Indy Parks is looking for seasonal, part-time employees to work as lifeguards, camp counselors, and more. (Photo by Indy Parks via Facebook)

Kid-ing with Kayla: What are you most excited for this summer and what are you dreading?

I can tell you my son is so excited to wear shorts and a t-shirt again! He was caught chanting about finally getting to wear shorts this morning. He has been begging to wear them since the weather got colder in October.

Here are some of the best parts of summer for us:

More quality family time

Travel

Sunshine and Vitamin D

Sidewalk chalk

Bubbles

Going on bike rides

Going on hikes

Going on walks

Seeing more people outdoors

Playing on the playground

Waterparks

Pools

Camping

Popsicles

Here are some of the worst parts of summer for us:

Sunscreen application

Getting “bored”

Water balloon clean up

Later bedtimes due to the sun setting later

Stress about pool safety

Less structure

Long days

Skinned knees and “boo-boos” from outside play

What are yours? Chime in on Facebook!