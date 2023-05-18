Kline may seek to withdraw guilty plea, asks for sentencing delay

PERU, Ind. (WISH) – Kegan Kline, the man who admitted creating a social media profile that police have linked to the Delphi murders, may want to withdraw his guilty plea.

Kline’s attorneys made that surprise statement in a Miami County courtroom Thursday morning as Kline was scheduled for sentencing. The defense also asked for sentencing to be rescheduled, claiming their client had not seen some of the evidence against him.

Prosecutors told the judge they strongly disagreed with the request.

The hearing was set to start at 9am, but was delayed for more than one hour.

Kline pleaded guilty to all 25 felony charges against him on March 30 without an agreement with prosecutors on sentencing.

At that hearing, Kline told the judge he was “clear headed” and understood the consequences of a guilty plea.

Prosecutors filed a request last week asking for consecutive sentences for Kline, arguing his “crimes do not consist of a single episode of criminal conduct, but instead constitute several crimes of violence, all of which can have sentences that run consecutively to each other.”