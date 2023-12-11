Learning money tricks from holiday characters

As the holiday season approaches, many of us find comfort in revisiting our beloved festive films.

Yet, have you ever wondered what financial wisdom we can glean from characters like Ebenezer Scrooge or Clark Griswold?

Joining us is financial expert Mike Lemaich from Global Fund Management, who will shed light on the financial lessons embedded in our cherished holiday movies.

By exploring the fiscal choices and experiences of these iconic characters, Mike will provide valuable insights that can help us navigate our financial journeys during this festive season and beyond.