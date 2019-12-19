Home/Indianapolis 500, Latest News, Local, News/Lineup announced for 2020 Indy 500 Snake Pit

News

Lineup announced for 2020 Indy 500 Snake Pit

by:
Posted:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced the concert lineup for the 2020 Snake Pit.

Producer and DJ Martin Garrix is the event’s headliner. He also played the Snake Pit in 2016.

Steve Aoki, Galantis, Revv and Yellow Claw will also play the event.

The show starts at 7 a.m. before the 104th Indianapolis 500.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light is one of the most-anticipated concerts of the year on the global EDM calendar,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “In less than a decade, the Snake Pit has become a tremendous success for IMS and the Indy 500. This incredible, star-studded lineup will introduce a new, young generation of fans to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ with free-spirited fun and magical memories.”

Race day is May 24, 2020.

General admission for the Snake Pit is $30 and VIP tickets are available for $125.

Snake Pit tickets, which must be purchased separately from race tickets, can be ordered here.

You must be 18 years old to enter the Snake Pit.

