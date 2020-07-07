1 dead in crash on north side

IMPD on July 7, 2020, responded to a fatal crash between a car and a truck. (WISH Photo/Tylor Brummett)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a car and a truck on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of 80th Street and Harcourt Road, between Township Line and Ditch roads, around 2:40 p.m. on a report of a crash.

Police at the scene told News 8 that one person died. No information about additional injuries or about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

The car involved in the crash appeared to have left the roadway and come to a stop in front of an apartment building on Harcourt Road. It’s not clear whether the building was struck or if anyone there was injured.

This story will be updated.