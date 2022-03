Local

1 killed in east side crash on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash on the east side Monday morning.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 11:00 a.m. in reference to a crash. That is between Emerson Avenue and North Ritter Avenue.

One person involved in the crash was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone else was injured.

No further information was provided.

IMPD says the area will be shut down for an “unknown length of time.”