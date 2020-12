1 killed in Morgan County house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Wednesday evening house fire in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Fire Department.

Crews were called to a residence on Grizzly Lane around 8:30 p.m.

The department says the the state fire marshal did come in to investigate the deadly fire.

A name of the person killed has not been released.

There were no other injuries associated with the fire.