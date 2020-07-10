1 killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash in Shelby County, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says deputies were called to the 4200 block of East Michigan Road around 9 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies say it appears that an eastbound vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Tera Minyard, of Cincinnati, left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Ronda Purdon, also of Cincinnati, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Minyard was transported to the hospital by helicopter. A condition of the driver was not provided.