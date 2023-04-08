13th annual Carmel Marathon takes to the streets

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Full speed ahead! More than 4,000 people gathered to take part in Carmel’s 13th annual marathon, which started 8 a.m. Saturday.

The marathon is presented by Franciscan Health, and consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, and a marathon relay. There will be awards ceremonies for the marathon races starting at 9 a.m.

News 8’s Drew Blair is emceeing the event — and also showing off her athletic skills in the half marathon.

There will be temporary road closures in the area for the event, especially in the area of the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts at City Center Drive, where the race will start and finish.