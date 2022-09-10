Local

1,400 people ready to race in Indy Ultimate 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is the media sponsor for the Indy Ultimate 2022 presented by Indiana Sports Corp.

The first race kicked off at 8 a.m. with 100 people racing every five minutes.

Brett Kramer, spokesperson for the Indiana Sports Corp, said 1,400 people have signed up to race.

“We encourage walking, running, jogging. Doing it with friends and family. Stopping for that selfie in that social media moment,” Kramer said. “It’s really about enjoying the experience. We don’t care about your time. We don’t even time the event. We just want you to have a great environment and have a great time with your friends and family in downtown Indianapolis.”

Participators will see sports venues like Victory Field, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana Statehouse, 9/11 Memorial, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and more.

This years route is five miles.

“It can take people one to two hours to complete,” Kramer said.

