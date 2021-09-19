Local

16-year-old killed in Howard County crash

Taylor High School student Johnathon McKoon was killed in an early morning crash on Sept. 19, 2021. (Provided Photo/Howard County Sheriff's Office)

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student died in a crash in Howard County early Sunday morning, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say the single-car crash happened at approximately 4:04 a.m. on State Road 22 near County Road North 1000 East. Johnathon McKoon, of Kokomo, was one of three people in a Chevy Impala traveling westbound.

The car left the roadway near the intersection of County Road North 1000 East and hit a utility pole before rolling into a field, according to police.

McKoon, a passenger in the back seat, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead. Police say he was a junior at Taylor High School.

The status of the other two people in the car is unknown and they were conscious on scene.