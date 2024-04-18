2 found dead after Danville house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters in Hendricks County found the bodies of two people inside a burning home early Thursday morning.

Danville firefighters were called around 6 a.m. to house fire in the 1200 block of Cartersburg Road. That’s southeast of downtown Danville near the Pine Hill Archery Club.

Fire crews entered the residence and found a man and woman deceased, Danville Fire Chief Rick Duncan confirmed to News 8.

Duncan did not say who the victims were or how they died.

One person was able to escape the home. Their condition was not provided.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Indiana State Police and the state fire marshal are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.