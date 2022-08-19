Local

2 men wounded in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a pair of shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was in critical condition after being shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 19th Street. That’s a neighborhood near 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.

The man told police he was walking north along Ritter Avenue when the bullet hit his leg, IMPD officers at the scene tell News 8. The man says he did not see any people or vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers put a tourniquet on the man’s leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to a hospital.

No witnesses to the shooting have come forward.

Anyone with information on the shooting or surveillance video from the neighborhood was asked to contact IMPD.

A second, unrelated shooting happened at around 4:40 a.m. at a BP station at the intersection of Raymond and Shelby Streets, just east of Garfield Park.

IMPD says the male victim was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Both shootings were under investigation Friday morning.