3 injured in I-74 crash near Brownsburg

Three people were injured in a three-car crash on I-74 on July 21, 2021. (Provided Photo/Brownsburg Fire Department Facebook)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were transported to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 74, the Brownsburg Fire Department said in a Facebook post late Wednesday afternoon.

BFD say emergency personnel were called to the crash just after 1 p.m. According to witnesses, a semi-trailer hit a vehicle that was backing up after missing the exit.

The semi then left the road and came to a stop in front of a hotel just off I-74. A third vehicle got tangled up in the crash.

BFD say the semi did not make contact with the hotel.