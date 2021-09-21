Local

3-year-old boy killed in Tippecanoe County crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-year-old boy is dead and a 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after a single-car crash in Tippecanoe County Tuesday morning.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office say officers were sent to the 5100 block of Jackson Highway on a report of a vehicle crashing into a tree at approximately 9:26 a.m. That is about 5 miles northwest of West Lafayette.

An investigation determined a Honda Accord driven by Grace Lescalleet, of West Lafayette, was traveling west on Jackson Highway and did not follow a curve in the road, according to police. The Accord exited the roadway, crashed through a fence and traveled about 300 feet before crashing head-on into a tree.

The 3-year-old by was pronounced dead and Lescalleet was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Police say the 3-year-old boy was properly restrained in a forward-facing car seat.

Toxicology results are pending and it is unclear at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.