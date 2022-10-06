Local

4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate shootings in Indianapolis overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

2 shot, 1 killed on far east side

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, police found a second man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 9000 block of 38th Place. That’s an apartment complex about a half-mile west of the scene of the first shooting. The man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe the two shootings may be connected, according to IMPD.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made. Police did not share any suspect information or provide a possible motive for the shootings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

2 shot, 1 killed near Martindale-Brightwood

Police and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Hillside Drive. That’s in a residential area northwest of the intersection of East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue, just north of Martindale-Brightwood.

Officers found two men with gunshot injuries. One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other man died at the scene, according to IMPD.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no arrests have been made.

Police did not share any suspect information or provide a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Gary Toms or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.