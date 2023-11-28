5 Indy bookstores for finding cozy winter reads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the temperatures dip and winter beckons, there’s nothing quite as comforting as snuggling up with a good book. In Indianapolis, a range of locally owned bookstores offers cozy nooks and an array of new and used books to explore. Here are five bookish havens that promise a delightful winter reading experience:

Dream Palace Books & Coffee, replacing the former Thirsty Scholar spot, is a literary haven at 16th and Pennsylvania Streets in Ind. Led by Taylor Lewandowski, an English teacher, this bookstore will primarily offer used books, some new selections, and prioritize works from the LGBTQ+ community. The café, managed by Michaela Shuff, will serve Tinker Coffee Co. brews and dishes from Love Handle and Yamallama.

Leah Johnson, acclaimed author of “You Should See Me in a Crown,” launched Loudmouth Books , an independent bookstore in Herron-Morton Place last September, to combat growing censorship concerns. Johnson aims to offer a haven for marginalized voices and controversial literature. The store features diverse reads and hosts events like “Clear the Shelves,” providing free books for young readers. In addition to the wide book collection, assorted gifts are available for purchase.

Not just a bookstore but also a community-focused organization, Indy Reads promotes literacy and education. Their Fountain Square bookstore supports their mission, offering an extensive array of books while contributing to a meaningful cause. Explore their shelves and indulge in the joy of finding your next winter reading adventure.

Irvington Vinyl & Books in Indianapolis offers a diverse array of used records, small press books, and local zines. Owner Elysia Smith transformed the space into a hub for artists and enthusiasts, emphasizing inclusivity with a focus on LGBTQ+ literature.

Co-owners Jake and Julia Budler curate a diverse collection that includes best-selling titles and a significant focus on international stories at their Mass Ave shop. From renowned authors to hidden gems, their shelves showcase various genres, appealing to readers seeking both familiar names and fresh voices in literature.

RELATED