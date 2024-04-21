6 people escape house fire on Indy’s west side

Six people escaped a house fire on the city's west side Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. There were no other injuries. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All six adults inside a house on the city’s west side escaped safely after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called just after 12 p.m. to a fire at a home in the 3600 block of West Michigan Street. That’s a neighborhood just east of Holt Road, about 2 miles south of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire at the back of a two-story house.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The six adults made it out of the house unhurt but they will need to find a different place to stay, IFD said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.