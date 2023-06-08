Air Quality Action Day for all 92 Indiana counties

WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: A commercial airline flies past the sun covered in haze made from smoke of Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Air Quality Action Day has been issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

High levels of fine particles were observed Wednesday in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and other Indiana cities, causing air quality issues that are expected to continue through the day Thursday, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management says.

The tiny particles, composed of “microscopic dust, soot, liquid, and smoke,” are smaller than the width of a human hair. If they deposit deep in the lungs, they become difficult to exhale, IDEM says.

Particulate matter. (Provided Photo/EPA)

Inhaling fine particles can cause coughing and difficulty breathing. Health risks are greater for individuals with heart or lung diseases such as congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and asthma.

IDEM is encouraging these steps to help reduce the fine particles in the air:

Avoid burning wood

Reduce time outdoors

Combine your errands into a single trip

Don’t use “gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles”

Don’t let your engine idle

Turn off your lights or set your thermostat to 70 degrees or below

Visit the IDEM website to learn more about Air Quality Action Days.