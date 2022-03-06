Local

Alabama Street to close under I-65 on Monday

A map of the planned Alabama Street closure. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Alabama Street will close Monday as part of ongoing North Split construction.

Alabama Street between 11th Street and 12th Street (under Interstate I-65) will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews demolish an overhead bridge.

Northbound traffic will be detoured up Fort Wayne Street to Central Avenue. Southbound traffic will be redirected onto 16th Street to Central Avenue.

Bicycles and pedestrians will be routed along 10th and 13th Streets to Central Avenue.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via: 

  • I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)  
  • Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Michigan Street and New York Street   
  • I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)  
  • I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street  
  • I-65 southbound to Meridian Street  
  • I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets
  • All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Information on the North Split interchange reconstruction project can be found at northsplit.com

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Crews unearth historic stonework at Indiana golf course

Indiana News /

At least 26 injured as fights break out among fans at Mexican soccer game

Sports /

‘All INdiana Politics’: Former Indy mayor Ballard on inflation, Holcomb wants tax cuts

All Indiana Politics /

Man dies after crashing into metal pole on I-865 near Zionsville

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.