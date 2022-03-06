Local

Alabama Street to close under I-65 on Monday

A map of the planned Alabama Street closure. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Alabama Street will close Monday as part of ongoing North Split construction.

Alabama Street between 11th Street and 12th Street (under Interstate I-65) will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews demolish an overhead bridge.

Northbound traffic will be detoured up Fort Wayne Street to Central Avenue. Southbound traffic will be redirected onto 16th Street to Central Avenue.

Bicycles and pedestrians will be routed along 10th and 13th Streets to Central Avenue.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Information on the North Split interchange reconstruction project can be found at northsplit.com.