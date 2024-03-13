All lanes of NB I-465 closed at 86th Street after crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Wednesday morning crash has closed all lanes of northbound I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at West 86th Street.

All three lanes of NB I-465 are closed between 82nd Street and West 96th Street until at least 7:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The ramp from northbound I-465 to westbound 86th Street is also closed.

Tune in to Daybreak all morning long for updates on this crash and other traffic concerns.