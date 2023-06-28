Broad Ripple to close bars, businesses at 1 a.m. after weekend violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple Village Association announced that effective immediately, all restaurant and bar owners will be closing their doors at 1 a.m. every night.

The organization says in the release made Wednesday that many businesses plan to discontinue any day parties or use of promoters to host events.

Indiana state law says that restaurants and bars that serve alcohol can stay open until 3 a.m. Sunday through Saturday, but the decision was decided unanimously after a shooting on Sunday killed 3 and critically injured another.

The organization says the intent is to help law enforcement in the area by eliminating any overbearing entertainment.

They also say while the businesses understand it is a considerable financial sacrifice, it was agreed that “something had to be done.”

The group also says that they will be meeting with city leaders to explore additional ways to create a safe environment for businesses, residents, and village patrons alike.

