Broken water main bubbling near 86th Street and Allisonville Road

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A broken water main is flooding the area near a busy Castleton intersection.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, News 8 captured video of water flowing from a large, hollowed-out hole in the parking lot outside Kittle’s Furniture near the intersection of East 86th Street and Allisonville Road.

Drivers in the area should be on the lookout for utility workers as they make repairs.

Citizens Energy Group, the city’s water service provider, has not provided any information on the extent of the break or how long repairs will take.

News 8 has reached out to Citizens Energy for comment.

