Broken water main closes part of Madison Ave. on Indy’s south side

A hole on Madison Avenue sits where a water main broke early on May 19, 2023, closing Madison Avenue from Hanna to Castle Avenues. The closure was expected to last for six to eight hours. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis is shut down Friday because of a broken water main.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Madison Avenue are closed between Hanna Avenue and Castle Avenue until about 3 p.m., Citizens Energy Group said in a statement just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should use caution in the work area and seek alternate routes.