Brunch & Blooms added to Indiana Peony Festival lineup

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — What’s better than a festival celebrating the state flower on a beautiful spring Saturday? The Indiana Peony Festival suggests adding brunch to the menu!

“Brunch & Blooms” is set for May 20, corresponding to the third annual Indiana Peony Festival. Sponsored by the Lacy Arts Building, Brunch & Blooms features nine downtown Noblesville restaurants serving peony-inspired specialty food and drink in seven outdoor locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — four of them in “full bloom” with peony-inspired decorated alleys and live music throughout downtown. Participating retailers will also provide peony incentives and have specialty peony merchandise for sale.

New to Brunch & Blooms this year is a family-friendly lounge area hosted by The Lacy Arts Building, 848 Logan St., providing a lounge area for kids, parents, and other Brunch & Blooms patrons offering soft space seating, kids craft activities, nursing and baby changing stations, and kid’s music with Mr. Daniels and the Rainbows.

A peony festival tent will be located at the courthouse lawn providing commemorative Brunch & Blooms maps and buttons to the first 500 guests. Visiting 10 or more participating retailers enters attendees in a raffle to win a grand prize drawing.

Participating al fresco dining locations include:

9th Street Alley: 9th Street Bistro – Breakfast Burritos (meat and veg), Nutella Muffins, Mimosas and Bloody Marys

The Nesst – Cevapi and Peony Cocktail; Uptown Café – Cinnamon Rolls East Alley: Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano – Wine, beer and mimosas; Syd’s Fine Food & Spirits – Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Gravy, Turkey and Beef Manhattans

Texy Mexy – Breakfast Taco’s and Peony Margaritas & Bloody Maria Shooters Noble Coffee & Tea Outdoors – Brunchables for both kids and adults

– German Brunch and Peony Daymosa Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe – Strawberry Crumble Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls, Coffee and Lemonade

Participating Brunch & Blooms merchants include:

3 Rusty Nails, 9th Street Bistro, Alexander’s on The Square, Bash Boutique, Bica Café, Caravan Classes, Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Café, Expressions in Design, Just Lagom, Karisma, The Lacy Arts Building, Linden Tree, Logan Village Mall, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, Mod Cat Boutique, Nickel Plate Arts, NobleMade, Noblesville Antiques on the Square, Noble Coffee & Tea, Noble Optique, Persimmon Avenue, Primeval Brewing, Shine Yoga, Smith’s Jewelers, Syd’s Fine Foods & Spirits, Texy Mexy, The Mix Marketplace, The Nesst, Thistle and Thyme, Uptown Café, Vintage Adventures, and The Wild Bohemian Boutique.

* * *

The Indiana Peony Festival kicks off the weekend on Friday night with “Peonies in the Park,” a ticketed fund-raising event scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at Seminary Park, featuring incredible floral installations, peony-inspired food and drink – think St. Elmo’s world-famous shrimp cocktail – music and much more. The generous donation and participation support of this Indiana Peony Festival initiative helps to increase the peony beautification footprint in Noblesville and beyond and promotes horticulture education about the much-beloved state flower.

The Indiana Peony Festival powered by Duke Energy returns to historic Seminary Park in Noblesville the next day (Saturday, May 20). The free event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features more than 70 vendors celebrating Indiana’s state flower, the peony, with beautiful floral installations decorating the park as well as arts and crafts, food and drink, entertainment, and educational presentations. For more information, visit IndianaPeonyFestival.com.

About the Indiana Peony Festival

The mission of the Indiana Peony Festival is to inspire Indiana residents to celebrate the state flower, to enhance Noblesville through peony beautification projects, and to promote Hamilton County as a desired visitor destination during May, when peonies are in bloom and Indianapolis 500 festivities occur.