Local

Car flips over guardrail, injuring 2 men

Two men were injured in a crash on Mitthoeffer Road on Aug. 14, 2021. (WISH Photo/Nathan Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were injured after their car flipped over a guardrail early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department say they were in a Dodge Ram headed north on Mitthoeffer Road near the 4300 block just before 1:30 a.m. The truck was suspended over a creek after flipping.

The 74-year-old passenger was able to get out of the truck after firefighters removed a rear window, but the driver, 62, was pinned beneath the dash.

IFD say it took an hour and 44 minutes to extract him.

The passenger was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. The driver was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is in critical condition.