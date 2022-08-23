Local

City of Lawrence breaks ground on new fire station

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders and members of the community gathered Tuesday in Lawrence to break ground on the city’s first new fire station in over 20 years.

Lawrence Fire Department Station #38 will be built at 4450 N. McCoy Street on the same plot of land as the former Station #38, which was demolished earlier this summer. The crews housed at the station were moved temporarily to other firehouses in the city.

The previous fire station was over 35 years old and was originally built to house volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel — it was never intended for overnight stays, according to Fire Chief Dino Batalis.

“I think this is going to be a great asset to our neighborhood. Ladder 38 is one of the busiest ladders in Marion County,” Batalis said. “This is the first time a fire station has been built with firefighter input.”

The new firehouse was designed with feedback from current firefighters after visits to other recently-built firehouses in the area.

When complete, the new $10 million fire station will include a decontamination station, improved exhaust system, and fitness center.

The city hopes to have the new station open in 2023.