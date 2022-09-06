Local

Colts launch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ fan events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are hosting a series of events to get fans excited ahead of Sunday’s season opener at the Houston Texans.

The “2022 Countdown to Kickoff” includes giveaways, a free concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, a free gameday watch party, and more, according to Colts spokesperson Stephanie Pemberton.

Sign up for the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes

Registration is open now for the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes! Fans over the age of 21 can enter for a chance to win four tickets to the Colts-Chiefs home opener on Sept. 25.

“You can register to win and you get four tickets — sideline seats,” Pemberton said. “It’s really cool package. It’s got parking and some other cool things, as well, for the sold-out Chiefs game.”

Registration is open through 5 p.m. Saturday on the team’s website.

Fans can also pick up a free Colts Kickoff poster at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and participating Buffalo Wild Wings, Hot Box Pizza, and Meijer locations.

Don’t miss Friday’s Colts Kickoff Concert

At 10 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis artist and muralist Koda Witsken will start painting a Colts and Indy-themed mural on Monument Circle. After things wrap up at 3 p.m., the mural will be transported to Bottleworks District for completion and display.

Football fans and music lovers alike won’t want to miss Friday night’s Colts Kickoff Concert with The Jim Irsay Collection & Band at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“On Friday night, we’re opening up Lucas Oil Stadium,’ Pemberton said. “Mr. Irsay is bringing out his collection for all of Indiana to see, and that will be a really neat event.”

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay will display items from his collection of artifacts from rock music, American history, and pop culture, as well as unique Colts artifacts and memorabilia from Baltimore and Indianapolis.

The evening will also feature a performance by The Jim Irsay Band, with special guests Ann Wilson of Heart, Buddy Guy and John Hiatt, and a special appearance by John Mellencamp.

To reserve a ticket, visit The Jim Irsay Collection website or Eventbrite. Tickets are free, but guests may choose to donate to Kicking The Stigma, the Irsay family and Colts initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders, at the time of registration.

Enjoy a free Colts watch party at Bottleworks District

The free watch party for the Colts-Texans game begins at 10 a.m. inside Bottleworks District.

Activities include drink specials, photos and autographs with Colts Cheerleaders, a live DJ, a quarterback passing challenge, and free giveaways!