Condado Tacos is coming to Greenwood

Tortilla chips, queso, and a taco from Condado Tacos. Condado is opening a location in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH-TV Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Get ready, Greenwood, because Condado Tacos is on its way to your neighborhood.

Brandon Birnell, the assistant regional manager of Condado Tacos, shared some new details about what’s coming up.

The new spot in Greenwood is still being built, but it should be ready around late July or early August.

“We’re really excited to be getting things going on the south side,” Birnell said.

Condado Tacos is all about “yummy” fresh food. They make tacos without a lot of preservatives. Birnell also talked about how easy it is to get catering from Condado.

“We can get your order ready in just two hours,” he said.

They’re also bringing back the Baja Shrimp Taco and Aperol Margarita. If your order is $30 or more, you can snag a special 4/20 brownie on Saturday.

If you’re not in Greenwood, that’s not an issue. Condado Tacos has several locations in the area, including in downtown Indy, Carmel, Broad Ripple, and more. The chain is in 10 states now, with 50 restaurants total.