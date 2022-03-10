Local

Construction begins on IndyGo purple line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The first major road closure will go into effect as construction starts on the IndyGo Purple Line Thursday morning.

Drivers should plan ahead as 38th Street between Fall Creek Parkway and Orchard Avenue will shut down around 8 a.m.

The closure will last for 10 days. Drivers will use College Avenue, Fall Creek Parkway, Keystone Avenue and 46th Street as a detour.

The Purple Line will run 15 miles connecting downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.

The goal is to transport more people faster and provide significant infrastructure upgrades along the 38th Street and Post Road corridors.

IndyGo spokeswoman Carrie Black said crews will add nearly 10 miles of new sidewalks, more than 350 ADA curb ramps and more than 25 miles of paving.

Black mentioned that the Purple line is to make commuting more convenient and give them more equitable option for people of all ages.

“Whether you ride the bus or not, if you live along this area, if you drive through this area, you’re going to see significant improvements that are also generating economic development for the city of Indianapolis, so this is great. This is a win, win, win for the city of Indianapolis and we’re excited about it,” said Black.

The Purple Line should finish up in 2024.