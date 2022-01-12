Local

COVID-19 surge keeping some gym members home, but not slowing new year memberships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The COVID-19 surge could slow the surge of people getting back into shape and working out in person. While more people are staying home due to getting sick, local gyms are not seeing memberships drop.

“I am glad we are back,” said Marla Mock, the owner of Eat The Frog Fitness in Indianapolis. “Our main thing is community”

A community built on an old saying.

“The name comes from the Mark Twain quote saying that if you ate a live frog first thing in the morning, nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day”

In this case, working out is the frog and even in 2022, the pandemic has been a bit frog-ish too.

“A lot of people want to get back in the gym. They are having trouble getting back in the gym. I haven’t seen a whole lot of people that are too nervous to come in because of COVID-19, a lot of them are staying away because they have been next to somebody or exposed to COVID. Luckily, knock on wood, we haven’t had anybody get covid here,” said Mock.

Mock said despite the surge of current members staying home due to COVID, memberships are still growing in January with new years resolutions. The trainers said they’re seeing more people tired of staying home, looking to get into a gym and get that fitness community, but do it safely.

“We have really stringent policies as far as health and cleaning,” said Mock.

The constant cleaning, hand sanitizer, masks when not moving and sit feet spaced out workout stations, is working. They also have a hospital-grade air filtration system. Plus, the options to workout in person or stay home and workout virtually, are helping.

“We have an onsite, virtual coach led and we also have Frog on the Go,” said Mock.

When the pandemic started, this gym shut down and lost half its members. Since then, Mock said people have come back in person.

“A lot of people that have stuck with us want to be with other people… In fact they were going crazy – they said I hope you guys never have to shut down again!” said Mock.

The holidays have caused people to stay home with many getting sick or simply traveling. However, she doesn’t expect it to be permanent and hopes new year resolutions prevail over the pandemic.

“Health is ongoing maybe you will get sick or take a vacation but it is important to get right back at it,” said Mock.