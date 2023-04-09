Crash in Madison County kills woman

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police say a woman is dead after a car crash Saturday night.

According to a release made by Anderson Police, officers responded to an accident that occurred around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Scatterfield Road and Purdue Parkway in Anderson, about 45 minutes northeast of Indianapolis.

Investigators discovered that the woman, driving a Pontiac G6, was traveling northbound on Scatterfield Road when she lost control of her vehicle and skidded into the southbound lane.

The driver of the Pontiac G6 hit a railroad crossing arm and was then struck by a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle did not receive serious injuries.

Officers have not released the name of the woman at this time.