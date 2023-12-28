Danville police seek help to find missing 44-year-old

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to locate a 44-year-old missing since late Wednesday.

Adam Jonathon Smith was last seen driving a maroon-and-gray full-sized Chevrolet Express van bearing Indiana license plate BFS753, Danville Metropolitan Police Department says in a social media post.

Smith was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Hendricks County city of Danville is about a 45-minute drive west of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

Provided photos from Danville Metropolitan Police Department.