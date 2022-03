Local

Don’t miss the 64th annual Flower and Patio Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the last weekend for the 64th Annual Flower and Patio Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Show hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15 and children 12 and younger are free.

