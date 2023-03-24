Eaton police confirm no human remains found in search for missing teen

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — The Eaton Police Department announced in a Facebook post Friday morning that any rumors of human remains being found are false.

According to Eaton police, there had been talk of human remains being found while they were investigating an area of interest Thursday night, but the department confirmed that no human remains were found during the search.

Eaton police will continue their search for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris on Friday.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Scottie, call the department at 765-396-3297, 911, or call the non emergency line for dispatch 765-747-7878.