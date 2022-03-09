Local

Fire damages beauty school on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beauty school on the city’s south side was badly damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to Empire Beauty School at 3810 E. Southport Road just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a storage area in the rear of the building.

IFD says a wall partially collapsed and the roof fully collapsed.

Investigators say they believe 60 percent of the building was damaged in the fire.

IFD has not released the cause of the fire.