Fire Department Instructors Conference returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 35,000 firefighters from across the world will meet in Indianapolis this week for an almost century-old international conference.

The 97th annual Fire Department Instructors Conference International has returned to Indianapolis for the 29th year in a row, and will feature more than 250 speakers and classes.

Chief David Rhodes with the Indianapolis Fire Department joined News 8 on Sunday to share more about the conference.

“The show continues to grow, we couldn’t do it without the greatest support from all the local fire departments, the city fire department, the township, it’s really grown into a huge partnership,” he said. “It takes hundreds of people to pull this off.”

According to their website, “The FDIC experience is more than your traditional trade show it’s about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships, and recharging your passion for the industry.”

Organizers are planning 27 hands-on training classes at 11 different sites. “We have one class, the bus leaves out early about 5:30 a.m. and they go all the way to the Illinois Fire Service Institute for a full day of training,” said Rhodes.

There will also be 75 hands-on training evolutions and 91 workshops. Fire officials will showcase the latest firefighter safety techniques and the newest fire tools.

800 exhibitors are expected at the conference. Business owners can still register to showcase products and services at the convention.

The conference runs from Monday to Friday.