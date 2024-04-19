Fires intentionally set inside 2 Purdue University residence halls

In this file photo, the front of a red fire truck is shown. (WISH Photo, File)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two fires were intentionally started in the restrooms of Purdue University residence halls Wednesday night, according to notices sent out to students by the university.

The first fire was set between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. inside the restroom of Earhart Hall.

“Paper towels and towel rolls were set on fire – both burned themselves out,” the original alert said.

An updated alert was then sent out notifying students of a similar fire set inside Owen Hall around the same time.

The alert asked any students with information to contact the university police department.