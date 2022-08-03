Local

Fishers City Hall now closed

FISHERS, Ind. (The Hamilton County Reporter) — Fishers City Hall, 1 Municipal Drive, closed on Monday, Aug. 1 in preparation for the construction of the new arts center and city hall, set to open in spring 2024.

The City Services Building, 3 Municipal Drive, will continue to serve as a one-stop-shop for residents who need to conduct business with the city, such as court and utility payments, zoning assistance, and public bids. The City Services Building will also take over existing functions of City Hall, including housing city mailboxes and the main information desk. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Fishers City Hall will now be used for public safety training for the Fishers Police Department and Fishers Fire and Emergency Services. Through September, residents may see activity in and around the building. City officials will provide public notification prior to each training to reduce concerns related to the training activities.

Demolition of Fishers City Hall is scheduled for October 2022, with construction to follow. The Fishers Farmers Market, concerts, and other community events will continue to be held at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive, and AMP lawn throughout the construction. The Nickel Plate District Pavilion, 10 Municipal Drive, including a meeting room, public restrooms, and fountain, will also remain open.

During construction, the visitors to Fishers City Services Building will have access to limited visitor parking spots located immediately south of the building. The parking lots located north of City Hall will be used for construction staging and will not be open for public parking. The public is encouraged to use ample parking garage parking located around Municipal Drive, as well as street parking. Limited spots will be available in the lot behind the City Services Building for guests conducting city business. ADA parking will be available just south of the City Services Building in addition to the parking lot directly north.

Public meetings will now primarily be held at Launch Fishers Huston Theater, 12175 Visionary Way, including meetings of the Fishers City Council, held on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Public meetings may be held in varying locations pending availability. Changes to this plan will be posted prior to each meeting at fishers.in.us/AgendaCenter.

Fishers Arts Council’s Art Gallery at City Hall will be temporarily located at the Hamilton County Community Foundation Community Hub, 11810 Technology Drive. Learn more about the project at fishers.in.us/ArtsMunicipalComplex.