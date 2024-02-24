Fishers fruit bowl, smoothie shop works to promote healthy lifestyle

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Rush Bowls Fishers is officially open for business!

Specializing in blended fruit bowls and smoothies, the owners of Rush Bowls Marissa and James Cunningham want to push Hoosiers to live a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing delicious flavors.

The Cunninghams joined News 8 at Daybreak to tell more about their goods, which they say contain up to 40 grams of protein and five servings of fruits and vegetables.

“We don’t use any premade bases of any kind for our bowls,” Marissa said. “We just custom blend fresh for every bowl and smoothie that we make. (You also) get two cups of fruit in the bowl, and we just blend it with a liquid with 100% juice or milk of your choice.”

They also recommend topping the treats off with granola or honey, or blending protein into the mix. One of their most popular bowls is called “PB & J,” in which they blend fresh peanut butter and their fresh-made berry jam.

James added that the bowls also encourage him to eat more fruit.

Rush Bowls Fishers is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

