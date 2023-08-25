Get out! Seinfeld adds second comedy show at IU

Jerry Seinfeld has added a second show to his Oct. 20 date at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington. (Provided Photo/JS Touring Presents)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Get out! Fans of standup comedy will have two chances to see Jerry Seinfeld in Bloomington this fall.

The star comedian has added a second show on Oct. 20 at Indiana University Auditorium, organizers announced Friday.

Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as part of the school’s homecoming celebration.

Tickets for both shows start at $57 and are available through Ticketmaster and at IUauditorium.com.

The comedian’s visit to IU is part of a countrywide tour that also includes stops in Detroit, Boston, and San Francisco. After the tour wraps up in December, Seinfeld will head to Las Vegas to continue his residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.

Seinfeld is known around the world for his ’90s sitcom of the same name. He teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create “Seinfeld,” which ran on NBC for nine seasons and spawned countless catchphrases. It was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide.

His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated Netflix programs “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill,” along with the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”