Hamilton County issues Travel Watch ahead of winter storm

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a travel watch at 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm system due to arrive in Indiana on Thursday.

A travel watch means that conditions are a threat to public safety. Only essential travel — such as to and from work or in an emergency situation — is recommended.

The winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on travel Thursday night through Saturday morning, with bitter cold, high winds, and blowing snow in the forecast.

If travel conditions deteriorate in Hamilton County, the watch could be upgraded to a warning that would restrict travel to emergency workers only.

As of 6 a.m., Hamilton is the only one of Indiana’s 92 counties with a travel advisory in place.

Visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website to check the travel status for your county.